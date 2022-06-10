Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $43,368.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00320228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00452729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 336.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00023243 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

