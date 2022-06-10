Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) Increases Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:UAV opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £258.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 227 ($2.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.19.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

