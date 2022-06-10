UNICORN Token 1-Day Volume Tops $63.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $15,552.36 and approximately $63.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.