Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $7.70 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and $145.74 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 201.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $7.70 or 0.00026482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00197970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.