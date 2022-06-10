United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.8-29.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.65 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. 50,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

