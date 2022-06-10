United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

