United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.