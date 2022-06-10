Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,858 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $64.70. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,417. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.