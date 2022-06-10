Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,487. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

