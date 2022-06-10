Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 95,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.