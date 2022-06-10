Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 120,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

