Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes $712,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,073,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

