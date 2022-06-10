US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 1,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.