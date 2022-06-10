US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.
Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.
In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
