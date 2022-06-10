US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

