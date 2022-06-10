USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

USNA opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.