USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.50 million and $11.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

