UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $0.83 on Monday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.