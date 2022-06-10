Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 406,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

