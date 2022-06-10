Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vallourec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

