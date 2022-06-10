VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.