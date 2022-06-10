VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading 3.8% Higher

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $39.94. 529,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,790,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

