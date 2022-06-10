Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.79 and last traded at C$22.79. Approximately 15,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 27,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.