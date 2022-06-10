Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

