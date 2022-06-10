Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.86. 729,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,284,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.