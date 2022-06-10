Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.86. 729,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,284,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
