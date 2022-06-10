Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.86. Approximately 729,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,284,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
