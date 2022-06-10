Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $184.54 and last traded at $185.04. 24,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 33,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 19,807.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth $17,747,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1,501.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter.

