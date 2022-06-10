Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $184.54 and last traded at $185.04. 24,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 33,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
