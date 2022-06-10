Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $184.54 and last traded at $185.04. 24,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 33,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 19,807.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

