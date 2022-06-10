Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

