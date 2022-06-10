Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Tops $634,702.90

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003741 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $634,702.90 and approximately $951.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00317346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00440189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

