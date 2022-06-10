Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 0.9%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €85.20 ($91.61) and last traded at €85.68 ($92.13). Approximately 136,685 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €86.50 ($93.01).

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Varta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.36.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.