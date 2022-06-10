VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $5.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $7.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.54 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $35.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 3,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,842. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.