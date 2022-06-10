VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $5.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $7.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.54 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $35.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 3,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,842. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

