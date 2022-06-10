Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 317,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

