Vectors Research Management LLC Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,731 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

