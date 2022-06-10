Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 906 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

