Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.34 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

