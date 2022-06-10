Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

