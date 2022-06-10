Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 68,497 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

