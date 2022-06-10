Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 371 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average of $214.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 69.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

