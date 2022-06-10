Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vera Bradley updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

