Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 876,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

