Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OEZVY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

