Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,502,000 after buying an additional 2,847,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,881,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,552,633,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

