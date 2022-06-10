Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 90,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.