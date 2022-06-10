Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 9.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 5,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

