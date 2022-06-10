VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.53 Million

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $602.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $582.80 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $376.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VICI Properties by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.94. 720,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,739,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

