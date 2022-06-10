VIG (VIG) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

VIG (VIG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $823,617.09 and approximately $54.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,218,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

