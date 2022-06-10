Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.