Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 23rd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NFJ opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

