Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 23rd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE NFJ opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.19.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
