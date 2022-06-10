Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

Volkswagen stock opened at €157.20 ($169.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12-month high of €242.00 ($260.22).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

