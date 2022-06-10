Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on the acquisition and exploration of property interests that are considered potential sites of economic mineralization.

